VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

