Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

