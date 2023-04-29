Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

