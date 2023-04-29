Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.