Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.