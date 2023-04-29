Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $110.10. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

