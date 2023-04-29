SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,683,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $127.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.