Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.37. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

