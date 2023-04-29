Parallel Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.