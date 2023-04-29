Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $137.33 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

