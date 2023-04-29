Parallel Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

