Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

