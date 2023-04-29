Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

NYSE ES opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

