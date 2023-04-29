Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of XYL opened at $103.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

