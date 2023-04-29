Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Pivotal Research lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 9604452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.