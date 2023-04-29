Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 45463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,259,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 480,125 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.