Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.59

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 361273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim's Pride

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

