PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 828816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 13.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

