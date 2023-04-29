Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $170.01

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $170.01 and last traded at $171.69, with a volume of 44161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 457.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

