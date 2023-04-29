Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.42

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 210261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.