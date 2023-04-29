MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.92

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 456199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

