SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.58. SolarWinds shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 89,113 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 249.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,276,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 911,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

