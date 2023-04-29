Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.13

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 77890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

