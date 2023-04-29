Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $17.98. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 1,871,660 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

