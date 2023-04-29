Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $76.35, but opened at $81.01. Oshkosh shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 167,022 shares traded.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

