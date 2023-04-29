Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.32. Tilray shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 6,342,811 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tilray by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.