Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.83. Cronos Group shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 444,976 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.
Cronos Group Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
