Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.83. Cronos Group shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 444,976 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 183.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

