Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $31.99. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 465,050 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.