Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $270.63, but opened at $283.81. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $272.46, with a volume of 472,925 shares.

The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

