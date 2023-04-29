Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.20. Sunrun shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 2,800,611 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 132.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.