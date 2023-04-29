Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.09. Mondee shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 279 shares.

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

