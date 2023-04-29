Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $13.25. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 3,595,563 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

