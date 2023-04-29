FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $198.26, but opened at $173.46. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $176.60, with a volume of 107,959 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 53.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.