Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down to $354.55

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $354.55, but opened at $321.95. Align Technology shares last traded at $311.50, with a volume of 710,031 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.80.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

