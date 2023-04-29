Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Traton Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $22.89 on Friday. Traton has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

