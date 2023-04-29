Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $731.38

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 731.38 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 731.38 ($9.13), with a volume of 22901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 736 ($9.19).

Thungela Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 879.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 134.36.

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 178.28 ($2.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 20.26%. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,363.64%.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

