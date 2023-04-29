Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $80.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MORF. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at $91,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,559. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

