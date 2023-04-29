First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.39. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

