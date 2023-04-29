FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 19390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,077,836 shares in the company, valued at $645,569,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FirstCash by 1,068.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211,720 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 181,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

