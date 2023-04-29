Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 152,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 65,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Rover Metals Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

