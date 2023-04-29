Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 7.23%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

