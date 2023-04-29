Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $922.01

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 922.01 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.39), with a volume of 300476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920 ($11.49).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,696.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 887.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 860.89.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,978 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £34,807.50 ($43,471.34). Insiders acquired 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,112,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

