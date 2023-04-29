iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UAE opened at $15.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

