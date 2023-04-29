Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $604.80

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 604.80 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 613.60 ($7.66), with a volume of 3523855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621.80 ($7.77).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 725.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.