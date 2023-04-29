Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Drops By 16.9%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tsumura & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

TSMRF stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

See Also

