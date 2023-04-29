Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $369.45 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $370.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.