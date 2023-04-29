Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

