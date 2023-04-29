Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Decreases By 15.1%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,343.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ushio in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ushio stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Ushio has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

