Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 496,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

