UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,574,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,436.6 days.

UNCFF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

