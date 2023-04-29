UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,574,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,436.6 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
UNCFF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.60.
About UniCredit
Featured Stories
